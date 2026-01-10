Calm Returns to Tehran After Basij Deployment

By Staff, Agencies

Tehran witnessed a noticeable decline in unrest on Friday night following the deployment of Basij forces to contain a recent wave of violence, with the capital experiencing relative calm compared to the previous night.

Most areas of the city saw limited rioting, as stability was largely restored through the joint presence of Basij forces and police units.

The mobilization of the Basij, which operates under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was aimed at reinforcing public security amid ongoing tensions and appears to have significantly reduced the intensity of disturbances in the capital.

Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Movahedi Azad issued instructions for the urgent review of all cases related to the recent unrest.

He ordered that detainees’ files be handled by special judicial branches in an expedited manner, while adhering to principles of justice and fairness.

Movahedi Azad described rioters, saboteurs, and instigators as “tools in the hands of the Zionist entity,” stressing the need for firm legal action.

He emphasized that all those involved — including perpetrators, instigators, and affiliated internal and external parties — must be prosecuted, including entities operating hostile media outlets and social networks.

Meanwhile, two security personnel were killed over the past two nights in the city of Shushtar in Khuzestan province during ongoing unrest, while eight others were reported killed in Kermanshah province. Further official details have yet to be released.

The Basij forces play a key role in maintaining internal order and responding to national crises, and are frequently deployed during periods of civil unrest to support law enforcement and stabilize volatile situations.