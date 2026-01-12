IRG Condemns US Interference, Blames “Israel” for Violence in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] has strongly condemned recent violent unrest in Iran, accusing the United States and “Israel” of backing terrorism and interfering directly in the country’s internal affairs.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, the IRG said the recent riots and acts of violence mirror previous failed attempts by Iran’s adversaries to destabilize the country.

It stressed that the unrest, carried out by armed groups allegedly supported by Washington and “Israel,” would ultimately collapse as past sedition efforts have.

The IRG described the recent violence, which resulted in the deaths of civilians and security personnel, as a continuation of the 12-day US-“Israeli” military aggression against Iran.

It said the attacks were acts of revenge following what it called a historic defeat suffered by the United States and the “Zionist” regime during that confrontation.

The statement accused US President Donald Trump of openly supporting violence and modern terrorism in Iran, with backing from Western governments and media, alongside the “Israeli” leadership.

It denounced Trump’s remarks as blatant interference and insults toward the Iranian people, warning that such actions would be met with firm resistance.

Honoring those martyred while defending national security, the IRG urged Iranians to remain vigilant and called for broad participation in nationwide rallies scheduled for Monday. It stressed that Iran’s political system and the principle of Velayat-e-Faqih represent a red line that the nation would defend decisively.

Tasnim news agency reported that 109 members of Iran’s security forces have been killed during the unrest.

Separately, President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a televised address that the government is prepared to hear legitimate public demands, but emphasized the clear distinction between peaceful protest and violent rioting.

He warned that the United States and “Israel” were orchestrating the violence to spread chaos, urging citizens to distance themselves from those attacking lives and public infrastructure.