Diaz-Canel Rejects Trump Threats, Says Cuba Will Defend Itself ‘to the Last Drop of Blood’

By Staff, Agencies

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has strongly rejected threats made by US President Donald Trump, saying Cuba is ready to defend itself “to the last drop of blood.”

Diaz-Canel made the remarks on Sunday after Trump claimed that Cuba would no longer receive Venezuelan oil or financial support following the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US special forces.

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He added that Cuba had lived for many years on oil and money from Venezuela.

Responding to the statement, Diaz-Canel said Cuba is a free, independent and sovereign nation and that no country has the right to dictate its actions.

“Cuba does not attack; it has been attacked by the US for 66 years, and it does not threaten; it prepares, ready to defend the homeland to the last drop of blood,” he wrote on X. He also described the United States as acting “hysterically” toward the Caribbean nation.

Diaz-Canel said those who blame the Cuban Revolution for the country’s severe economic difficulties should be ashamed, arguing that the hardships are the result of decades of “draconian” US measures aimed at economically suffocating Cuba.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said Cuba has the right to import fuel from any supplier willing to sell it. He also denied claims that Cuba has received financial or material compensation in exchange for providing security services to other countries.

On January 3, the US military abducted Maduro and his wife from Caracas and transferred them to New York following a large-scale attack involving airstrikes, warships and commandos. Hours later, Trump said the United States would “run” Venezuela at least temporarily and be heavily involved in its oil industry.

The attack followed months of US pressure on Venezuela under claims of combating drug trafficking, allegations Caracas has repeatedly denied. Venezuelan officials have said Washington’s real objective was to overthrow Maduro and seize control of the country’s vast oil reserves.

In December 2025, Trump announced a “total and complete blockade” on sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.