Palestinian Rights Groups: Detainee Martyred in “Israeli” Prison from Medical Neglect, Torture

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian detainee from the besieged Gaza Strip has died while being held in an “Israeli” prison, according to two Palestinian organizations working on prisoner affairs.

The Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner Society [PPS] said in a joint statement on Sunday that Hamza Abdullah Abdulhadi Adwan, 67, died in “Israeli” detention on September 9, 2025.

Adwan, who suffered from chronic heart disease and required ongoing medical treatment, was detained on November 12, 2024, at a military checkpoint in the northern part of the blockaded Gaza Strip.

He was married and the father of nine children. Two of his children were martyred before the start of “Israel’s” war on Gaza in October 2023.

The groups said Adwan’s death occurred amid systematic abuses against Palestinian detainees, including torture, starvation, medical negligence, sexual assault, humiliation and detention under inhumane conditions.

According to the organizations, more than 100 Palestinian detainees have died in “Israeli” prisons since the start of the genocidal war on Gaza. They held “Israel” fully responsible for Adwan’s death and urged the international community to take concrete measures to hold the occupying entity accountable for war crimes against Palestinian detainees and the Palestinian people.

The groups added that many cases remain subject to enforced disappearance, along with dozens of detainees who were executed in the field. They also said photographs released of detainees’ bodies following a ceasefire in Gaza that came into effect on October 10 provide evidence of systematic executions of prisoners.

Thousands of Palestinians, including children, are being arbitrarily held in “Israeli” prisons and detention centers, where torture is widespread.

Since October 2023, more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained in the West Bank and Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], including 1,655 children and 650 women. More than 9,300 Palestinians are currently imprisoned, including at least 3,385 held under administrative detention without charge or trial.

Rights groups said “Israel” has sharply intensified its violations against Palestinian detainees, particularly those from Gaza, since the start of the genocidal war, including starvation, torture, sexual violence and the systematic denial of medical care.

Since October 2023, “Israel” has martyred more than 71,000 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, and injured over 170,000 others.