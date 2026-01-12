Trump Holds Iran Escalation Talks with Top Aides

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet senior officials on Tuesday to review possible moves against Iran, amid continued armed unrest in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported citing government sources.

The planned meeting is expected to include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine. The report suggests that possible responses being considered include covert cyberattacks on Iranian military and civilian infrastructure, additional sanctions, and limited military strikes.

While no final decisions are expected during Tuesday's talks, the White House is reportedly weighing options as Iran faces intensified anti-government protests.

A White House official told CNN that deploying US ground troops to Iran is not currently under consideration, as part of any potential intervention.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Trump had been briefed on military options and was “seriously considering” authorizing strikes targeting Iran’s security apparatus.

Large demonstrations in western Iran condemned the recent armed riots and rejected foreign interference, as authorities held public funerals across several provinces for Internal Security Forces killed during the unrest.

Commenting on the developments, Iranian police chief Ahmad Reza Radan warned against supporting rioters, stating that "any individual who sides with the rioters becomes a victim of their violence."

He emphasized the need to distinguish between peaceful protesters and those involved in acts of sabotage, accusing rioters of following a deliberate plan aimed at targeting Iranian youth. Radan confirmed that several key instigators were arrested overnight and will face legal proceedings without leniency.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced the US for “fueling chaos and disorder” in Iran, asserting that “the Iranian people are more united than ever and will continue to support their nation and system” despite attempts to undermine national cohesion.

Iran has faced armed riots and deadly clashes since early this year, targeting public sites and killing police, Basij, and IRG members, amid threats from Trump of intervention under the pretext of “protecting protesters and the Iranian people.”