One Martyred in “Israeli” Attacks on Southern Lebanon as Ceasefire Violations Continue

By Staff, Agencies

One person was martyred on Sunday as the “Israeli” military carried out a series of attacks across southern Lebanon, in what Lebanese authorities describe as continued violations of the ceasefire in effect since late 2024.

According to the Public Health Emergency Operations Center at Lebanon’s Health Ministry, an “‘Israeli’ enemy strike on a car in the city of Bint Jbeil resulted in the martyrdom of one citizen.”

Lebanese media later identified the victim as Mohammad Al-Saghir, a member of the Bint Jbeil municipal council, who was martyred when his vehicle was targeted by a drone strike.

In parallel, occupation forces positioned at the “Israeli” Bayyad Blida Site fired heavy machine-gun bursts and explosive grenades toward the outskirts of the village of Blida in southern Lebanon.

In another incident, a drone dropped a bomb that landed on the roof of a house in the village of Yater. No injuries were reported.

Additional drone strikes were reported in the village of Seddiqine, where an “Israeli” unmanned aircraft targeted the area and later struck a motorcycle in a separate raid.

Lebanon’s National News Agency also reported that “enemy warplanes launched more than 10 raids” on the town of Kfar Hatta, north of the Litani River, causing extensive damage to residential buildings. The report noted that the “Israeli” military had issued evacuation warnings to residents prior to the strikes.

Since the ceasefire took effect, hundreds of Lebanese civilians have been martyred in repeated “Israeli” attacks. Under the terms of the truce, “Israeli” forces were expected to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January. However, they continue to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.