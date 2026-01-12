Iranians Rally Nationwide Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

By Staff, Agencies

Iranians from across the country have begun nationwide demonstrations under the slogan “National Solidarity and Honoring Peace and Friendship,” condemning what authorities describe as foreign-backed riots and voicing support for the Islamic Republic.

In most provinces, including Tehran, the rallies are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. local time on Monday, while in several other regions they began earlier in the morning at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Officials said the mass turnout reflects national unity and strengthens the country’s resilience in the face of external pressure.

The demonstrations follow limited protests by some shopkeepers last week in a number of cities over economic instability. According to officials, those protests were later driven toward violence after statements by US and “Israeli” figures — amplified by “Israeli”-linked Persian-language media outlets — encouraged vandalism and unrest.

Authorities have acknowledged the legitimacy of peaceful economic grievances and pledged to address them, while accusing foreign-backed elements of exploiting public concerns over rising living costs and the depreciation of the national currency. Officials said the economic pressures are directly linked to unilateral US sanctions targeting Iran’s central bank and oil exports.

Iranian authorities have stated that those responsible for the recent unrest are supported by the United States and the “Israeli” entity.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed support for the protesters and warned that Washington could attack Iran if what he described as “peaceful protesters” were harmed. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also issued remarks suggesting Mossad involvement and separatist agendas.

The rallies come days after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday that the state “will not back down against vandals,” calling for unity and stressing that a united nation is capable of overcoming any enemy.