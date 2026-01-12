Iran FM: US and “Israeli” Entity Behind Terrorist Violence Against Civilians, Security Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned the US- and “Israeli”-backed violence carried out by terrorist elements against Iranian civilians and security forces, asserting that no country would tolerate such atrocities.

He made the remarks in Tehran on Monday during a meeting with foreign diplomats based in the Iranian capital, providing a detailed assessment of the situation and the role of foreign-backed elements in exploiting economic protests.

Araghchi explained that peaceful protests began in late December over various economic grievances. “The traders’ protests that began on December 28 were legitimate and guaranteed by the constitution,” he said.

The government directly engaged representatives of different professions and heads of chambers of commerce to address these issues. He described such protests as legitimate and constitutionally protected rights of Iranian citizens, noting that government negotiations and remedial measures had initially helped calm the unrest.

However, the minister said that violent elements soon emerged, attempting to turn the protests into chaos. “New individuals entered the protest scene, and the demonstrations shifted toward violence,” Araghchi said.

Iranian security forces responded with the utmost restraint to prevent escalation. Since January 8, he added, “terrorist elements and armed groups” entered the protests, distributing firearms among participants, a development linked to US President Donald Trump’s earlier remarks suggesting Washington could intervene in Iran in the event of what he called confrontations between protesters and the government. Araghchi condemned Trump’s statements as blatant interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

The foreign minister highlighted that Iran possesses extensive documentation and evidence demonstrating US and “Israeli” involvement in inciting violence.

He pointed to media reports and statements by US officials, including former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who confirmed that Mossad’s Persian-speaking operatives were actively engaged in the riots.

“This is an unequivocal admission that Mossad’s Persian-speaking operatives are active on Iran’s streets,” Araghchi said.

He added that those responsible for the violence must recognize their accountability and be held responsible for the resulting fatalities.

Araghchi expressed astonishment at certain Western states condemning Iranian security forces rather than the terrorists, arguing that the same countries had ignored the “Israeli” entity’s killing of more than 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza and the US’s unprovoked attacks on Iran during the 12-day war in June 2025.

“Now, they are shedding crocodile tears for terrorists,” he remarked, urging these states to correct their stances based on the actual developments on the ground.

The minister further stated that over 70 percent of the Iranian population supported confronting the rioters, while only 30 percent attributed the unrest solely to economic concerns. He emphasized that while Iran recognizes the rights of protesters, no country tolerates arson, terrorism, or attacks on civilians and armed forces.

Araghchi contextualized the riots as part of a broader attempt to destabilize the country, likening them to aggressions during the 12-day war.

He noted that the violent elements were attempting to create unrest as a precursor to potential foreign military aggression. “Militants burned 53 mosques, threatened to torch shops, and targeted more than 10 ambulances and buses,” Araghchi explained.

Nonetheless, he affirmed that the Iranian nation has successfully countered these plots, and security forces continue to maintain order across all cities nationwide.

The foreign minister also highlighted Iran’s readiness, stating that the country is not seeking war but is fully prepared for it. He asserted that the current level of readiness surpasses even that during the June 2025 war. At the same time, Iran is open to negotiations, provided they are fair, conducted on an equal footing and not based on dictation.

Araghchi concluded by referencing the upcoming 47th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, noting that the Revolution’s longevity demonstrates the nation’s dedication to preserving its independence and dignity.

He stressed that any attempts to undermine Iran’s security, unity, and sovereignty will be met with steadfast resistance, and the nation is prepared to defend itself against all adversaries, whether internal or external.