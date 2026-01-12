Nobel Panel Snubs Machado’s Bid to Share Peace Prize with Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado tried to give her Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, but the Nobel committee said the award couldn’t be transferred, shared, or revoked.

Machado, who controversially won the Nobel Peace Prize in October, said she wanted to dedicate it to Trump for his “decisive support” and recent US military action that ousted Nicolas Maduro, and told Fox News she hoped to “give it to him and share it” on behalf of Venezuelans.

Trump, who has long expressed a desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize and is scheduled to meet Machado in Washington this week, said he would consider such a gesture “a great honor.”

The Nobel committee clarified that once the Peace Prize is awarded it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to someone else, saying the decision is final under the Nobel Foundation’s rules and committees don’t comment on laureates’ actions after the award.

Machado secretly fled Venezuela to attend Nobel events and backed Trump’s intervention against Maduro, but Trump has so far not supported her leadership bid and is instead backing Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize has drawn criticism because she openly backed US pressure and aggression that helped oust Maduro, praised Trump, and aligned with the "Israeli" occupation’s policies amid the Gaza genocide and tensions with Iran, highlighting strong ties with Netanyahu’s administration despite ongoing war and regional conflict.