Sudanese Government Returns To Khartoum After Two Years

The Sudanese government has officially returned to the capital, Khartoum, for the first time since the outbreak of the 2023 conflict, Prime Minister Kamel Idris announced on Sunday, calling the move a major turning point for the country.

Arriving from Port Sudan, where the government had been operating temporarily, Idris told a crowd of residents that the return marked the restoration of state authority to the national capital.

He pledged to improve public services and living conditions, describing the move as the return of a “government of hope.”

Idris said the government would prioritize rebuilding key sectors devastated by the war, including health and education.

Plans include restoring hospitals, rehabilitating schools and universities, and reviving the University of Khartoum, alongside efforts to strengthen security across the city.

On the economic front, the prime minister said the 2026 state budget was presented without imposing new financial burdens on citizens.

The government aims to reduce inflation to 70%, down from the current 74.2%, boost GDP growth to 10%, and limit exchange rate volatility in the parallel market as part of broader stabilization efforts.

Idris described the coming year as one of “brave and victorious peace,” emphasizing recovery and national rebuilding.

The government’s return follows the Sudanese army’s recapture of Khartoum in May after intense fighting in the Al-Salaha area south of the city.

In July, Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan formed a national committee to prepare the capital for the return of federal institutions and residents.