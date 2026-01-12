’Israeli’ Incursion In Southern Syria

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” military patrol detained a young man during an incursion into the village of al-Mushayrifa in the Quneitra countryside on Monday, amid continued violations of Syrian sovereignty in the south of the country.

The incident follows a series of recent “Israeli” incursions in the area. Earlier patrols advanced toward the villages of al-Asbah and Tal Ahmar Sharqi in southern Quneitra, where “Israeli” occupation forces reportedly raised the occupation’s flag on a hilltop.

In another escalation, “Israeli” troops last week demolished the historic Golan Hospital in Quneitra city using bulldozers. Southern Syria has seen frequent “Israeli” patrols, incursions, and attacks targeting villages and towns in recent months.

These developments come shortly after a United States-brokered meeting in Paris between senior Syrian and “Israeli” officials.

The US State Department said the talks were held under American auspices and facilitated by US President Donald Trump.

According to Washington, discussions focused on respect for Syria’s sovereignty and stability, “Israeli” security concerns, and what was described as “shared prosperity” for both sides.

Despite reported progress and claims of Syrian openness to a possible “Israeli” liaison office in Damascus, violations on the ground have continued.

As part of the reported understandings, Syria and “Israel” agreed to pursue arrangements aimed at long-term security and stability, including the establishment of a joint fusion mechanism for ongoing coordination under US supervision.