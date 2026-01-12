Iran VP: Foreign-Driven Unrest Is Continuation of “Israel’s” War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref said the recent unrest across the country represents the second stage of the “Israeli” entity’s war against the Iranian nation, following the 12-day conflict in June.

Addressing a government economic meeting on Monday, Aref emphasized the need to clearly differentiate between legitimate protest and organized rioting, noting that the government accepts criticism and peaceful protest.

He said hostile actors have sought to undermine every economic initiative launched by Iran, destabilizing domestic markets through coordinated plots.

According to Aref, the enemies miscalculated by initiating the riots through their main operatives, who were swiftly arrested by Iranian security forces. As a result, he said, those hostile actors were forced to accelerate their plans, leading to the violent incidents witnessed over recent nights.

He stressed that public awareness and vigilance thwarted the conspiracy, saying the Iranian people’s sustained and decisive presence would ultimately bring the plot to an end. Aref warned that the enemies’ broader strategy aimed at overthrowing the Islamic Republic would fail, while underlining the need to identify the root causes of the unrest to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The vice president also said that some individuals were misled by promises made by foreign intelligence services, particularly the “Israeli” entity, urging officials, elites and young people to remain alert. He called on state institutions to develop precise and effective plans to deter any future attempts at destabilization.

The unrest initially began as peaceful protests last month before escalating into violent riots in several cities, during which security personnel were martyred and public infrastructure was attacked. Iranian authorities have attributed the riots and terrorist acts to the United States and the “Israeli” entity, with President Masoud Pezeshkian stating that armed rioters had been trained by US and “Israeli” intelligence agencies.