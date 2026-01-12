US Immigration Raids Spark Outrage After Fatal Shooting

By Staff, Agencies

Concerns over the conduct of US immigration enforcement agencies have intensified since the start of the year, following a series of deadly shootings, aggressive raids, and confrontations with civilians across several states.

The incidents have triggered protests and renewed accusations that the Trump administration is presiding over an increasingly authoritarian domestic security crackdown, even as it claims to champion democracy abroad.

The latest wave of outrage began on December 31, when Keith Porter Jr., a 43-year-old Black father of two and a US citizen, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Northridge, Los Angeles, by an off-duty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.

Authorities said the agent responded to reports of celebratory gunfire and acted in self-defense, a claim strongly disputed by Porter’s family and civil rights groups.

According to advocacy organizations, Porter was celebrating the New Year when he was confronted by the off-duty officer, who then opened fire.

While firing a weapon into the air is a felony under California law, activists argue the killing raises serious concerns about the use of lethal force and the expanding authority of federal immigration agents, including while off duty.

In early January, mourners held a candlelight vigil outside the Village Pointe apartment complex, gathering in the rain to leave messages for Porter’s family beside his photograph. Friends, relatives, co-workers, and community activists demanded an independent investigation into the shooting.

“It hurts me that he didn’t take his last breath — his last breath was taken from him,” said Bishop Jack Wilson, a longtime family friend, as calls for accountability continue to grow.