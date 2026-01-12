EU Weighs 100,000-Strong Joint Military Force

By Staff, Agencies

European Union Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has urged the bloc to seriously consider establishing a permanent joint military force of 100,000 troops, alongside sweeping reforms to EU defense governance.

Speaking at a security conference in Sweden on Sunday, Kubilius argued that escalating Russian pressure and the United States’ shifting strategic priorities make a fundamental rethink of European defense unavoidable.

He described the moment as requiring a “big bang” transformation in how Europe organizes its security.

Questioning the current fragmented system, Kubilius asked whether the United States would be stronger with dozens of separate state armies instead of a single federal force, arguing that Europe faces a similar dilemma with its 27 national militaries.

He outlined three core pillars for effective European defense: expanded investment in military production capacity, stronger and more coherent institutions, and the political will to deter aggression or fight if necessary.

Kubilius stressed that simply increasing defense spending within existing structures would be insufficient, warning that Europe’s lack of unity undermines its overall strength.

“We need to invest our money in such a way that we can fight as Europe, not as a collection of national ‘bonsai armies,’” he said, echoing past criticism of Europe’s fragmented military posture.

Kubilius revived proposals for a permanent European military force of 100,000 troops, an idea previously raised by several European leaders.

He also called for the creation of a European Security Council of around 10 to 12 members to enable faster and more decisive defense-related decision-making.