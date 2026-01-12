Million-Man Rallies Sweep Iran in Support of Stability

By Staff, Agencies

Massive, million-man demonstrations swept across Iran on Monday under the banner of National Solidarity and Honoring Peace and Friendship, condemning recent armed riots and reaffirming popular support for the Islamic Republic.

Crowds filled streets from Tehran to southeastern provinces, waving Iranian flags and calling for national unity and stability.

Demonstrators chanted slogans against the United States and “Israel,” rejecting what they described as foreign interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

The rallies spread across multiple provinces and coincided with funeral processions in several cities for individuals killed during the recent unrest.

Large public funerals were held for members of the Internal Security Forces, including ceremonies in Bojnurd, Gachsaran, Ilam, and other regions, honoring those who lost their lives amid the violence.

State television aired live footage from demonstrations in cities such as Zahedan, Birjand, Kerman, and Kermanshah, where crowds denounced armed riots and emphasized their commitment to security and social order.

Protesters stressed that while peaceful protest is a legitimate right, armed chaos and destabilization are unacceptable.

The rallies followed calls by the Iranian government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for nationwide participation to affirm stability and reject rioting.

Officials reiterated support for lawful protest while holding the United States and “Israel” responsible for acts of sabotage and the resulting bloodshed.