China Reaffirms Support for Somalia’s Unity

By Staff, Agencies

China will continue to support Somalia in safeguarding its national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a phone call with his Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

The talks followed a recent move by “Israel” to recognize Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, as a sovereign state.

Somaliland has been self-governing since declaring independence in 1991, but the decision by “Israel” made it the first and only country to grant such recognition, drawing widespread criticism and calls for reversal across Africa.

Wang reiterated Beijing’s firm opposition to any attempts by Somaliland to seek “independence,” including what he described as efforts to collude with Taiwan.

He stressed that China, in response to shifts in the international landscape, will deepen cooperation with Somalia in security, defense, trade, and other fields, while advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The two countries have always respected and supported each other, and the China–Somalia strategic partnership will not be affected by temporary events,” Wang said.

Somalia’s foreign minister welcomed China’s stance, thanking Beijing for its support in opposing separatism and terrorism and for backing Somalia’s efforts to achieve stability and development.