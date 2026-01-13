Imam Khamenei: Mass Rallies Defeated Enemy Schemes, Calls Turnout a Historic Moment

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has praised the nationwide rallies held across Iran, saying the massive public turnout “made history” and thwarted enemy plans to destabilize the country through domestic agents.

In a message issued on Monday following the demonstrations, Imam Khamenei said the rallies — in which participants condemned foreign-linked riots and renewed their support for the Islamic Republic — dealt a decisive blow to hostile plots.

“Noble Iranian nation, today you accomplished a great task and marked a historic day. These massive gatherings, filled with firm resolve, foiled the plot of foreign enemies that was to be carried out by domestic mercenaries,” the message said.

The Leader said the demonstrations clearly displayed the Iranian nation’s “determination and identity” to its enemies and served as a warning to US officials “to put an end to deception and stop relying on treacherous mercenaries.”

Imam Khamenei described the Iranian people as “strong, powerful, and aware,” stressing that they remain vigilant and present during critical moments.

Iranians from all walks of life took part in the nationwide rallies on Monday to denounce recent foreign-backed unrest and express firm support for the Islamic Republic. In most provinces, including Tehran, the rallies began at 2:00 p.m. local time and continued until 5:00 p.m., while in several other provinces they started earlier, at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Officials described the demonstrations as clear and irrefutable evidence of national unity and solidarity in the face of enemy efforts to spread chaos and division through mercenaries and terrorists.

Last month, some shopkeepers held peaceful protests in several cities over economic concerns. Authorities said the demonstrations were later pushed toward violence following statements by US and “Israeli” figures, amplified by “Israeli”-linked Persian-language media outlets, which encouraged vandalism and disorder.

Iranian officials have acknowledged the legitimacy of economic grievances and pledged to address them, while condemning foreign-backed elements for exploiting livelihood concerns that they say are directly linked to unilateral US sanctions targeting Iran’s central bank and oil exports.

Security and judicial authorities have reported dismantling multiple armed cells and arresting foreign-linked operatives during the unrest, including agents connected to the “Israeli” spy agency Mossad.

Imam Khamenei said on Friday that the Islamic Republic “will not back down against vandals” and will not tolerate individuals acting on behalf of foreign powers.

President Masoud Pezeshkian also said in a televised interview on Sunday that the nation must not allow rioters to create insecurity, emphasizing the clear distinction between lawful protest and violent rioting.