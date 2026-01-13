Washington Issues Alarmist Alert Urging Americans to Leave Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The US State Department has issued an urgent and alarmist security alert calling on all American citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately, while making clear that Washington would offer no assistance to those who remain.

In a statement released on Monday, the so-called US Virtual Embassy Tehran urged Americans to “leave Iran now,” instructing them to arrange their own travel and security and admitting that the US government “cannot guarantee your safety if you choose to depart.”

The warning comes as Iran has faced nationwide unrest since late December, incidents Iranian authorities say have been fueled and encouraged by foreign interference. Tehran has imposed temporary restrictions on mobile and internet networks, measures officials describe as necessary to curb externally backed violence and prevent further loss of life.

The advisory claimed that US nationals face a risk of questioning, arrest, or detention in Iran, asserting that possession of a US passport alone could lead to detention. It also cautioned dual nationals that they must exit the country using only Iranian passports, underscoring the longstanding legal reality that Iran does not recognize dual nationality.

For Americans unable to leave, the State Department advised seeking shelter in secure locations and stockpiling food, water, medication, and other essentials, reflecting Washington’s own assessment of heightened regional tensions largely driven by its confrontational policies.

Relations between Tehran, Washington and “Israel” have remained highly strained since the summer of 2025, when the US openly joined “Israel” in military aggression against Iran, including airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump has claimed the attacks were meant to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, an allegation Tehran has firmly and repeatedly rejected.

Last week, Trump said his administration was considering “some very strong options,” including the possibility of further airstrikes, continuing a pattern of threats that Iranian officials say only escalate instability in the region.

Iranian authorities have warned that any renewed US or “Israeli” military intervention would make their bases and personnel “legitimate targets.” Tehran has also said it possesses evidence of foreign-backed infiltrators, including Mossad operatives, working to sow unrest inside the country and manufacture a pretext for external intervention.