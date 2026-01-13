Pezeshkian: Mass Rallies Foiled Enemy Schemes, Reaffirmed National Unity

By Staff, Agencies

President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised the “glorious and epic” participation of millions of Iranians in nationwide rallies condemning recent unrest, saying the overwhelming public presence dealt a decisive blow to the “malicious plots” of foreign enemies and their mercenaries.

In a message to the nation following Monday’s demonstrations, Pezeshkian expressed profound appreciation for the people’s resolve and strength in the face of unrest and external interference, thanking them for their “steadfastness and authority.”

“I bow before the greatness of your powerful will and authoritative presence,” the president said.

He described the rallies as a powerful display of awareness, responsibility and commitment to defending Iran’s religious and national values against what he called “oppressive enemies and dependent terrorists.”

Despite existing internal grievances, Pezeshkian noted that national interests and territorial integrity served as the common bond uniting participants across the country. He said the unity witnessed in all provinces formed a solid barrier against the “criminal paths” pursued by the United States, its allies and the “Israeli” entity.

The president added that the massive turnout has strengthened the government’s determination to confront the country’s challenges through domestic solutions and reforms.

Demonstrations began as early as 9:00 a.m. nationwide, with Fars News Agency reporting that nearly three million people took part in Tehran alone. Protesters carried banners condemning foreign interference and voicing support for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The rallies followed days of what officials described as foreign-backed riots, during which dozens of security personnel were killed in terrorist attacks. In response, the government declared three days of national mourning.

While acknowledging the legitimacy of economic grievances — which officials say are rooted in unilateral US sanctions targeting Iran’s oil and banking sectors — authorities have emphasized a clear distinction between peaceful protest and violent unrest.

“The nation must not allow rioters to create insecurity,” Pezeshkian had said earlier, accusing Washington and Tel Aviv of providing training and support to vandals and turning domestic concerns into what he described as a “dirty war” against the Islamic Republic.