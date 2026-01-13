Iran’s Araghchi: We’re Ready for War if US Wants to Test It

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States that Tehran is “prepared for all options” after US President Donald Trump threatened to take military action amid recent foreign-backed riots within the country.

Araghchi further stated that channels of communication with the US were open amid the ongoing unrest, stressing that Tehran is ready for war if Washington wants to “test” it.

He added that Iran now has “large and extensive military preparedness” compared to the 12-day US- “Israeli” aggression in June last year.

The aggression, which killed more than a thousand Iranians, came as Tehran and Washington were in the middle of indirect talks over Iran’s nuclear issue.

The minister’s comments follow Trump’s remarks on Sunday. Trump claimed he was considering “strong options” for Iran, including potential military action over what he called the Islamic Republic’s confrontation with protesters.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that if “Washington wants to test the military option it has tested before, we are ready for it.”

He further expressed hope that the US would choose “the wise option” of dialogue, while warning of “those trying to drag Washington into war in order to serve Israel’s interests.”

In the interview, Araghchi pointed to the growing death toll, repeating earlier assertions that “terrorist elements” had “infiltrated the crowds of protesters and targeted security forces and demonstrators.”

Araghchi said his communications with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had “continued before and after the protests and are still ongoing.”

He said that ideas that had been discussed with Washington were being studied in Tehran. However, he added, “Washington’s proposed ideas and threats against our country are incompatible.”

“We are ready to sit at the nuclear negotiating table, provided that it is without threats or dictates,” said Araghchi, questioning whether Washington was “ready for fair and just negotiations”. “When it is ready, we will seriously consider the matter,” he said.