China Warns Europe: Block Taiwan Or Cross The ’Red Line’

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese officials have urged European countries to bar Taiwanese politicians, citing China’s border laws, according to several diplomats and officials familiar with the matter.

Officials warned European governments not to "trample on China’s red lines," either via embassies in Beijing or directly in Europe, European diplomats told the Guardian.

The approaches, in November and December, varied by country and method—some written, some in person—and responded to recent European visits by Taiwan’s top officials, including its vice-president, foreign minister, and a former president.

Beijing said it respects European visa sovereignty but warned an "institutional loophole" allowed frequent Taiwan visits, citing EU laws including the Schengen Borders Code.

The officials suggested to European countries that allowing Taiwanese officials to enter could harm relations with China, citing the Vienna Convention or UN practices barring Taiwanese from government buildings, the Guardian reported.

Assistant professor at Taiwan’s National Dong Hwa University, Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, said Beijing’s interpretation that EU-Taiwan ties threaten EU-China relations is bold and inaccurate.

China’s note verbale urged European countries to bar Taiwanese officials—including current and former presidents and vice presidents—citing visits to 12 nations and a speech by Vice-President Hsiao Bi-khim at the European Parliament as actions that ‘seriously undermine China-EU relations’ and ‘trample on China’s red line.’ The foreign ministry did not respond to questions.

The foreign ministries of Norway and Finland confirmed they were among the nations to receive the advice. They said visa regulations with Taiwan were determined by relevant Schengen bodies.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “Permission to enter the UK is determined solely by our own laws and immigration rules, which apply equally to those travelling from Taiwan.”

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said officials’ visits to Europe were “entirely unrelated to China, and China has no right to interfere”.

The spokesperson told the Guardian, "On the contrary, China’s use of various coercive measures…is the real force damaging European international relations. China’s actions should be condemned."

China’s advice on EU border codes, seen as legally shaky, was taken seriously by some smaller nations. "It’s a way to generate unease…as some states seek Chinese investment," said Ferenczy.

The EU maintains solid unofficial ties with Taipei while recognizing Beijing, but faces growing pressure from China, which seeks to isolate Taiwan and force unification.”

Claus Soong, an analyst at Merics specializing in China’s global strategy, said the move fits Beijing’s strategy to deter closer ties with Taiwan. "Beijing is trying as much as they can to say that you should really think a little bit before letting Taiwanese officials in…not necessarily gentle," he added.