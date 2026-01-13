Germany Boosts ’Israel’ Arrow-3 Arms Deal To $6.5B

By Staff, Agencies

Germany and “Israel” Aerospace Industries [IAI] on Sunday finalized a $3.1 billion deal, boosting their Arrow-3 defense system partnership to a total of $6.5 billion—up from the $3.5 billion contract signed two years ago.

Following German Bundestag approval on December 17, the contract signing marks over $6.5 billion in total earnings from these deals, making it the largest “Israeli” defense export ever. This comes just a month after Germany deployed the first Arrow 3 battery provided by “Israel” at Holzdorf Air Force Base

As part of the contract expansion, the "Israeli" so-called Security Ministry said that it and the German Defense Ministry [BMVg] “have agreed to significantly increase the production rate of Arrow 3 interceptors and launchers to be supplied to Germany, substantially enhancing its air and missile defense capabilities.”

For years, "Israeli" officials, including Yoav Gallant, Amir Baram, and Israel Katz, have advanced the Arrow project with Germany to boost the "Israeli" occupation force's [IOF] capabilities and expand “Israel’s” defense exports.

Moshe Patel, the director of the “Israel” Missile Defense Organization [IMDO] within the Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development [DDR&D], and the Director General of the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support, Annette Lehnigk-Emden. previously signed documents expanding the contract in Germany.

German Air Defense Commander Col. Dennis Kruger noted that Germany would want to purchase the Arrow 4 and 5 in the future, when they become operational, though that is expected to be some years off.

Aside from cooperation in Air Defense, Germany and “Israel” have long conducted joint military exercises, including a historic August 27, 2020 drill with the “Israeli” Air Force and the German Luftwaffe over Dachau and Munich sites.

Beyond exercises, the Red Baron Squadron [Tel Nof Airbase, Jan 28 2019] operates "Israeli" UAVs under an “Israel”-German agreement, highlighting ongoing military integration.

German forces have trained on "Israeli" systems like the Heron TP UAV, with instruction resuming in April 2025, showing ongoing tech transfer and skills exchange.

Amid the 2025 Gaza war, Chancellor Friedrich Merz suspended German arms exports to “Israel,” sparking domestic and international debate.

In November 2025, Amnesty condemned Germany’s decision to resume arms exports to “Israel” as “reckless” and “unlawful" and urged a full embargo, citing genocide, war crimes and violations of the Arms Trade Treaty.

In September 2025, the Higher Administrative Court in Kassel rejected a Palestinian bid to block German arms exports, while the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights [ECCHR] argued such transfers violate international law and human rights.

In October 2025, the ECCHR filed a constitutional complaint against German export licenses for Merkava tank parts, citing risks to civilians and breaches of law.

In 2025, mass protests and polls in Germany showed public demand to halt arms exports to “Israel,” citing complicity in human rights abuses.