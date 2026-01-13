US Eyes $2Bn Tank Aid For ’Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The US army documents revealed plans to provide up to $2 billion in military aid to "Israel" for tanks and armored vehicles.

The "Israeli" daily "Haaretz" reported Monday that a new armored vehicle plant in "Israel" could be funded by its top US military aid benefactor, potentially raising Washington’s annual $3.8 billion aid under the ten-year agreement.

Over a five-year period, "Israel’s" "Armored Vehicle Acceleration Project" plans to increase its armoured vehicle inventory while also increasing production rates of Merkava tanks and armoured personnel carriers used by the "Israeli" military, such as the "Namer" and "Eitan", which were both developed in "Israel".

The "Israeli" occupation entity's ministerial panel for war procurement approved the project in August during "Israel’s" wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Haaretz" cited two US Army Corps of Engineers [USACE] presentations from October and November indicating that the US is likely to be involved in financing, planning, design, and construction of the project.

USACE presentations dating back to October said it would be involved in the “planning, design and construction" of the "Joint Systems Manufacturing Center" for the armoured vehicle acceleration project.

Another one from November said, "We are exploring the potential for a multibillion-dollar Joint Systems Manufacturing Center [JSMC] project, which could be a pivotal next step for the program."

The USACE performs technical, engineering, and construction projects for US allies and international organizations, often funded by American aid.

At the time, the project was estimated to cost $1.5 billion, and the "Jerusalem Post” reported that none of the announcements mentioned any foreign financing.

Beyond $3.8 billion annually, the US gave "Israel" $21.7 billion after October 7, 2023, with $10 billion in future arms deals; an extra $2 billion could anger some "America First" supporters.

The US Army did not respond to Middle East Eye’s request for a comment at the time of publication, but told Haaretz that “it does not currently have a formal JSMC program with “Israel”, so any questions on programs the “Israeli” Ministry of War may be considering should be addressed to them".