UK Moves to Sanction or Ban Elon Musk’s X Over AI Misuse Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

The British government has stepped up action against AI-driven online abuse, warning that Elon Musk’s social media platform X could face heavy fines or even a ban as regulators investigate alleged failures to curb harmful content generated by its AI chatbot, Grok.

Ministers confirmed on Monday that Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, has launched a formal investigation into whether X violated its obligations under the Online Safety Act. The probe follows reports that Grok was used to generate and circulate illegal, non-consensual manipulated images, including material involving minors.

Grok, introduced in 2023, expanded its capabilities in 2025 with an image-generation feature. UK officials say recent misuse of the tool highlights serious gaps in safeguards and platform oversight.

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall described the reported abuses as “deeply disturbing” and stressed that technology companies will be held responsible if they fail to protect users. She welcomed Ofcom’s swift action and said the investigation must proceed without delay in the interests of public safety and victims.

In later remarks, Kendall said no individual—especially women or children—should fear having their image manipulated through technology. She emphasized that creating or sharing non-consensual AI-generated images is a criminal offense under UK law and warned that Ofcom has the power to impose fines worth millions of dollars, or up to 10 percent of a company’s global revenue.

Kendall added that X does not need to wait for the investigation’s outcome to act, urging the platform to immediately ensure such illegal material cannot be shared.

Ofcom said it contacted X earlier this month seeking explanations about measures taken to protect UK users. Although Musk’s AI firm xAI responded, the regulator decided a formal investigation was necessary after reviewing the evidence.

In its statement, Ofcom said reports of Grok being used to generate illegal material were alarming and reiterated that platforms operating in the UK must prevent the spread of unlawful content, particularly where children could be harmed.

Grok has since acknowledged failures in its safeguards and said it has begun limiting certain image-generation features, restricting access to paying subscribers to reduce misuse.

Musk, meanwhile, accused the UK government of authoritarian behavior, claiming it unfairly targets online speech. Separately, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said the government’s continued presence on X is under review and that all options remain open.

Alongside the Ofcom probe, the UK government announced that new legislation criminalizing the creation of non-consensual AI-generated intimate images will take effect this week. Kendall said accountability extends beyond individuals to the platforms that host such material, warning that further action will follow if companies fail to comply.