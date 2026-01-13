Denmark Rejects US Bill To Annex Greenland

By Staff, Agencies

Denmark’s ambassador to Washington, Jesper Moller Sorensen, said he made it “abundantly clear” to US Congressman Randy Fine that Greenland is part of Denmark, following the introduction of a bill calling for the annexation of the Arctic island.

The Republican lawmaker has proposed legislation authorizing the US president to take “whatever steps necessary” to annex or otherwise acquire Greenland, and requiring a report to Congress detailing the process for its eventual admission as a US state.

Sorensen said he and Greenland’s representative in Washington met with Fine the same day to reiterate that the autonomous territory remains part of the Danish realm.

He added that Denmark and Greenland are open to deepening security cooperation with the United States in order to strengthen NATO’s collective defense.

The remarks come after US President Donald Trump stated last week that Washington would acquire Greenland “one way or another,” arguing that Denmark is unable to guarantee the island’s security.

He claimed the territory is surrounded by Russian and Chinese vessels, allegations rejected by multiple officials.

Trump has sought to acquire Greenland since his first presidential term and renewed the push after returning to office in January 2025, citing the island’s strategic importance for Arctic security.

The renewed claims, which follow a US military operation in Venezuela and the abduction of its president, have further strained relations between Washington and its European NATO allies, who have unanimously rejected any attempt to seize control of Greenland.

Denmark maintains that Greenland’s future must be decided by its people. The island already hosts a US military base, and a large majority of its population voted in 2008 to retain self-governing status within the Kingdom of Denmark.

China has condemned Washington’s use of Beijing and Moscow as justifications for expanding US influence in the Arctic, while Russia has warned against militarization of the region and reiterated that Greenland’s future should be determined by its inhabitants.