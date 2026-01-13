Four Migrants Die In US Immigration Custody In Early 2026

By Staff, Agencies

Four migrants died while in US immigration custody during the first ten days of 2026, marking a grim start to the year following record detention deaths under the Trump administration in 2025.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that the deaths occurred between January 3 and January 9 and involved two Honduran nationals, one Cuban, and one Cambodian. All were being held in federal immigration detention facilities at the time of their deaths.

The fatalities come as the Trump administration accelerates deportations, a policy shift that has significantly increased the number of migrants held in detention.

As of January 7, approximately 69,000 people were in immigration custody nationwide, with numbers expected to rise further following a major funding boost approved by Congress.

Data from the agency show that at least 30 people died in ICE custody in 2025, the highest annual total recorded in the past two decades.

Advocacy groups have described the trend as alarming, warning that overcrowding, medical neglect, and prolonged detention are contributing factors.

Detention Watch Network advocacy director Setareh Ghandehari described the scale of deaths as “truly staggering” and called for the closure of immigration detention centers, arguing that detention itself poses a serious risk to life.

The Department of Homeland Security rejected claims of systemic failure, stating that the death rate has remained consistent as the detained population has grown.

Officials maintained that detention facilities provide a standard of care exceeding that of many US prisons, including access to medical services.

The deaths have renewed scrutiny of US immigration enforcement practices as deportation operations intensify nationwide.