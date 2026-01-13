Somalia Cancels All Agreements With UAE

By Staff, Agencies

Somalia has terminated all agreements with the United Arab Emirates, including port development deals and defense cooperation, citing actions by Abu Dhabi that it says undermine the country’s sovereignty.

The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers on Monday following a review of recent developments, according to Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.

He said the move was based on what he described as reliable reports and evidence pointing to practices by the UAE that violate the principles of sovereignty, independence, and non-interference in internal affairs.

Fiqi stated that agreements related to the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, as well as all security and defense cooperation arrangements, will be canceled. He did not provide specific details on the actions that led to the decision.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions over alleged foreign involvement in Somalia’s affairs.

Last week, Somalia’s immigration authority said it was investigating the unauthorized use of Somali airspace and airports by external actors to facilitate the movement of Yemeni separatist leader Aidarus al-Zoubaidi.

Al-Zoubaidi reportedly traveled via the port of Berbera in Somaliland earlier this month after declining invitations to talks in Riyadh.

The UAE has not yet issued an official response to Somalia’s decision.