“Israel” Orders Demolition Of Soccer Field In Aida Camp

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation authorities have issued a demolition order for a soccer field in the densely populated Aida refugee camp near Beit Lahm, threatening one of the few recreational spaces available to Palestinian children.

“If the field gets demolished, this will destroy our dreams and our future. We cannot play any other place but this field, the camp does not have spaces,” said 13-year-old Rital Sarhan, a member of a girls’ soccer team in the camp.

The “Israeli” military issued the order on December 31, claiming the field was built illegally near the concrete separation wall erected by “Israel” in the occupied West Bank. It said construction is prohibited in the area due to military seizure orders linked to the wall.

Mohammad Abu Srour, an administrator at the Aida Youth Center that manages the field, said residents were given seven days to demolish it themselves.

If they fail to do so, the military typically carries out the demolition and bills residents for the cost.

Abu Srour rejected claims that the field poses a security threat to the wall or to “Israelis,” saying such allegations are unfounded.

The order comes amid an escalation in “Israeli” demolitions across Palestinian refugee camps, fueling fears of de facto “annexation” of the West Bank.

In recent months, intensified demolitions in central and northern areas have displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians.