Hezbollah Salutes Iran’s Mass Rallies and Condemns US Interference
folder_openLebanon access_time 12 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Statement Issued by Hezbollah Saluting the Million-Man Marches in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Rejecting U.S. Interference in Its Internal Affairs
Hezbollah salutes the million-man marches that took place across various regions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the Islamic system and stability. These marches clearly expressed the true orientation of the Iranian people, rallying around the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran, foremost among them the Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei (may God protect him), along with the government and all state institutions.
The Islamic Republic of Iran is an independent and sovereign state whose people freely chose their system, laws, and constitution. Since the victory of its revolution in 1979, it has faced a global aggression sponsored by the United States of America, aimed at undermining this ethical, popular, Islamic, and independent experience.
Despite the economic conditions Iran suffers as a result of sanctions and aggression, it has remained steadfast, continues to develop its capabilities in various fields, and works to serve its people within a system based on free and fair elections. It also safeguards the people’s right to peaceful protest and demonstration. However, the United States persists in attempting to destabilize Iran from within and uses the Zionist entity as a tool of crime, killing, and chaos with the aim of toppling the popular Iranian system.
It has been proven through images, statements, and evidence that agents of the United States and “Israel” exploit some small groups by infiltrating demonstrations and turning them into chaos and destruction, including burning mosques, government and security centers, and vandalizing public property. These criminal acts have nothing to do with legitimate livelihood demands or the right to protest. Rather, Trump and Netanyahu speak in the name of the protesters due to their lack of real presence and internal leadership, and because they are merely a handful of agents managed by those who launched a 12-day aggression against Iran with the goal of overthrowing the system—an aggression that failed and was exposed as a blatant and resounding failure.
As Hezbollah reaffirms its full support for the choice of the Iranian people and their leadership, it emphasizes that the Islamic Republic of Iran will remain steadfast, strong, and independent, God willing.
Media Relations – Hezbollah
Tuesday, 13 January 2026
23 Rajab 1447 AH
Comments
