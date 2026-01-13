It has been proven through images, statements, and evidence that agents of the United States and “Israel” exploit some small groups by infiltrating demonstrations and turning them into chaos and destruction, including burning mosques, government and security centers, and vandalizing public property. These criminal acts have nothing to do with legitimate livelihood demands or the right to protest. Rather, Trump and Netanyahu speak in the name of the protesters due to their lack of real presence and internal leadership, and because they are merely a handful of agents managed by those who launched a 12-day aggression against Iran with the goal of overthrowing the system—an aggression that failed and was exposed as a blatant and resounding failure.