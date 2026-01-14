Please Wait...

Champion of the Oppressed

 

Trump Encourages Iranians To Overthrow Institutions

Trump Encourages Iranians To Overthrow Institutions
9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump urged Iranian protesters to take control of state institutions, pairing vague promises of US support with warnings of harsh repercussions for Iran’s leadership.

Iranian authorities have blamed the US and "Israel" for fueling the unrest, characterizing it as a foreign-backed “terrorist war.”

“All Iranian patriots, keep protesting,” Trump said in a speech to the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday and in a parallel post on Truth Social.

The protests, which began in late December over the collapsing national currency, have reportedly resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Western media and activist groups claim the casualties are in the thousands. Trump has said he is unsure of the true numbers, stressing that his response will depend on verified facts.

