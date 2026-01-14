Clintons Decline Epstein Testimony

By Staff, Agencies

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have declined to comply with subpoenas seeking their testimony in the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The committee had set depositions for Bill Clinton on Tuesday and Hillary Clinton on Wednesday, but the pair rejected the subpoenas as “invalid and legally unenforceable,” saying, “Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country.”

Chairman James Comer left an empty chair to mark Bill Clinton’s absence, voiced disappointment, and said the committee would vote next week on holding him in contempt, noting, “We just have questions,” with any prosecution left to the Justice Department.

The refusal comes as the Justice Department releases Epstein files, including December 2025 photos of Bill Clinton with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, without context or dates.

Clinton’s ties to Epstein date to the late 1990s and early 2000s, including multiple international trips on Epstein’s private jet and several White House visits.

The Clintons said they have no relevant information, offered written statements instead, and called the subpoenas politically motivated to harass them and deflect from US President Donald Trump’s Epstein ties.

Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Urena, previously called for the release of all Epstein files, accusing the Justice Department of selectively releasing materials mentioning the former president to imply wrongdoing where none exists.