Iran’s UN Envoy Blames US, ’Israel’ For Bloodshed of Innocents

By Staff, Agencies

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations condemned the United States for its continued interference in Iran’s internal affairs, warning that Washington’s approach, driven by a regime-change agenda, had once again been destined to fail.

In a post published on X, the Iranian Mission stated, "US fantasies and policy toward Iran are rooted in regime change, with sanctions, threats, engineered unrest, and chaos serving as the modus operandi to manufacture a pretext for military intervention. This playbook has failed before. The Iranian people will defend their country—and, most assuredly, it will fail again."

The statement came in parallel with a January 13, 2026 letter from Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani to the UN, condemning the US President’s call for Iranian protesters to escalate unrest as a reckless provocation that incites violence, threatens Iran’s sovereignty, and violates international law.

It warned that such rhetoric represents a "flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law" enshrined in the UN Charter, particularly the prohibition on the threat or use of force and the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

The letter stated that the US remarks were part of a broader campaign of aggression against Iran, including the June 2025 war, the so-called “maximum pressure” strategy, unlawful unilateral sanctions, social and economic destabilization, youth incitement, and insecurity, holding the US and “Israel” legally responsible for the resulting civilian deaths.

The letter urged the UN Secretary-General, Security Council, and member states to condemn all US and "Israel" incitement to violence and interference in Iran’s affairs, demand an end to destabilizing policies, caution the US against military miscalculations, and uphold Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence.