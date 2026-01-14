Qatar, Iran Back De‑Escalation, Boost Ties in Strategic Call

By Staff, Agencies

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reiterated Doha’s backing for all initiatives to ease regional tensions, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The remarks came during a phone call between Al Thani and Secretary-General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and issues of mutual interest.

During the call, the Qatari Prime Minister reiterated Qatar’s support for peaceful solutions and de-escalation initiatives, emphasizing the importance of stability and security in the region.

The call came amid unrest in Iran, with authorities revealing links between rioters and saboteurs and separatist groups backed by "Mossad" and the United States.

A Wall Street Journal report said several Gulf states have quietly pressured Washington to avoid military escalation or regime change in Iran, despite US officials keeping force on the table.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar privately urged the US to avoid attacking Iran, warning it would destabilize energy markets and harm the US economy.

Despite those warnings, US officials cited by WSJ said a strike on Iran was “more likely than not,” revealing growing anxiety across the region that Washington may be preparing for escalation regardless of regional opposition.

Saudi Arabia, long seen as backing US pressure on Iran, has sought to distance itself from military action, assuring Tehran it won’t allow US strikes from its airspace or join any conflict.