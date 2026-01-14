UN Chief Threatens ’Israel’ With ICJ Case Over UNRWA Crackdown

By Staff, agencies

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the "Israeli" entity it could face International Court of Justice [ICJ] proceedings unless it reverses laws targeting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] and returns seized properties.

In a letter dated January 8 and addressed to "Israeli" occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Guterres stressed that the UN cannot remain indifferent to “actions taken by 'Israel' that directly contradict its obligations under international law," calling on "Israel" to reverse these measures without delay.

In response to the Secretary-General’s letter, "Israeli" ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon dismissed the warning. “'Israel' is not concerned by the Secretary-General’s threats,” Danon said, accusing the UN agency of involvement in “terrorism,” as he claimed.

UNRWA, founded in 1949, provides vital aid, education, and healthcare to millions of Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, with the UN and Security Council stressing its crucial role amid Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis as a result of the "Israeli" genocide.

“Israel" has long targeted UNRWA as a symbol of Palestinian identity, passing laws to ban it in occupied Palestine, while the UN reaffirmed the agency’s neutrality.

The ICJ dismissed claims against UNRWA after the "Israeli" occupation failed to provide proof, yet "Israel" cut electricity and water to its facilities and seized its Al-Quds headquarters.