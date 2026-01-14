South Korean Prosecutors Demand Death Sentence for Former President Yoon

By Staff, Agencies

South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday sought the death penalty for former president Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of sparking political turmoil by declaring martial law in December 2024.

Yoon sparked a nationwide crisis by declaring martial law and deploying troops to the National Assembly in December 2024, but the move collapsed within hours.

Following the failed bid, Yoon became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested after being taken into custody in January 2025.

The criminal trial, which spans charges of insurrection, abuse of power, and related offenses, concluded Tuesday after more than 11 hours of proceedings.

Prosecutors called Yoon the central "ringleader" of an insurrection driven by a "lust for power," showing "no remorse," and said "the greatest victims…are the people of this country," urging the harshest punishment.

Prosecutors also requested a life sentence for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is accused of playing a key role in executing the martial law plan.

Yoon rejected the charges, insisting his actions were lawful and "an effort to safeguard freedom and sovereignty, and revive the constitutional order," according to Yonhap News Agency.

His defense team likened him to historical figures such as Galileo Galilei and Giordano Bruno, who they argued were unjustly condemned by prevailing authorities. “The majority does not always reveal the truth,” they said

The trial of Yoon and seven co-defendants, ringleaders of the martial law attempt, continues; a death sentence is possible but unlikely, as South Korea has observed a de facto moratorium since 1997.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict in the insurrection case on February 19, according to Yonhap.

Prosecutors are also seeking 10 years for Yoon on obstruction of justice, while he faces a separate trial over alleged the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK] drone flights linked to his martial law declaration.