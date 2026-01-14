EU Eyes ’Putin Negotiator’ For US-Led Ukraine Talks

By Staff, Agencies

European Union governments are considering a special negotiator to represent the bloc in talks with Russia over Ukraine, amid fears the United States might strike a separate deal that sidelines Europe.

Diplomats say several European capitals, including France and Italy, are pushing Brussels to appoint an envoy to lead EU talks on ending the four-year war.

Proponents argue that the EU needs a direct channel in talks to protect Ukraine’s NATO prospects and European security, shifting diplomacy away from US‑Russia bilateral dominance.

European officials fear US‑Russia talks, including Trump and envoy Steve Witkoff, could sideline Europe, which has committed nearly $200 billion to Ukraine while cutting most diplomatic ties with Russia.

“There are some issues which cannot be discussed with [only] the US when they have direct implications on our security as Europeans,” a senior French official said, stressing that Brussels must send a clear message both to Washington and Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have, in recent weeks, called for opening diplomatic channels with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his close circle, even as US-backed peace efforts have struggled to make progress.

A senior French official said European capitals are increasingly seeing the merits of dialogue with Russia, stressing leaders are not "naive" about the prospects of such engagement

The proposal remains controversial, with critics warning that an EU negotiator could suggest Russia is negotiating in good faith despite its territorial demands.

Trump’s mediation has failed to resolve security and territorial disputes, while EU officials note a Russia‑liaison role would differ from past efforts focused only on Kiev and isolating Moscow.

European leaders first proposed a special envoy at last March’s EU summit, but the idea was ultimately left out of the final communique.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, former Estonian PM and strong Kiev supporter, has emerged as a central figure in Ukraine negotiations, advocating tougher sanctions on Russia to end its war of aggression.

Whether the bloc moves forward with appointing a negotiator, and how such a role would coexist with existing EU foreign policy structures, remains unresolved, underscoring ongoing divisions over how Europe should engage in efforts to end the conflict.