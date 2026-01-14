Iran Arrests Ringleaders Behind Tehran Riots

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of several key terrorist ringleaders involved in the recent unrest in Tehran, confirming that security operations are still ongoing across the capital.

The ministry credited public cooperation with helping authorities identify and detain suspects linked to acts of violence and destruction.

According to the ministry, the unrest initially began as peaceful protests over economic conditions before escalating into organized violence.

Public and religious sites were attacked in seven major areas of Tehran, with rioters setting fire to two mosques, blocking a vital highway, and killing two members of the Basij volunteer forces.

Iran’s national police chief said that 297 rioters responsible for damaging public property have been identified and arrested.

Recent security operations also led to the deaths of two perpetrators and injuries to 17 others, in addition to the seizure of weapons, explosives, and related materials from multiple hideouts.

The Intelligence Ministry stated that rioters targeted civilians and security personnel using firearms, knives, axes, and hunting tools.

Authorities have opened 20 legal cases linking detainees to terrorist groups affiliated with the "Israeli" entity.

Security officials stressed that the events went far beyond legitimate protest, describing the violence as part of a coordinated effort to destabilize the country.

Armed individuals involved in the Tehran unrest are accused of receiving logistical and financial support from foreign intelligence services.