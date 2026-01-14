Pahlavi Holds Secret Talks With White House as Iran Protests Continue

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi held a secret meeting over the weekend with White House envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss the ongoing protests in Iran, according to a senior US official.

The meeting marks the first known high-level contact between the Trump administration and an Iranian opposition figure since demonstrations erupted more than two weeks ago.

Pahlavi, the son of the former Shah who was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, is seeking to position himself as a potential transitional leader should the current Iranian government collapse.

In recent weeks, he has appeared frequently in US media, calling for stronger American backing for protesters.

While the Trump administration initially regarded Pahlavi as a marginal political actor, US officials now suggest his profile has risen.

One senior official said there has been a noticeable increase in support for Pahlavi, including chants of his name during protests in several Iranian cities, describing this trend as emerging organically rather than being externally orchestrated.

The meeting reflects an evolving US approach toward Iran as unrest continues. President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged demonstrators to continue protesting and urged them to seize control of state institutions, stating that “help is on its way.” When asked to clarify these remarks, Trump declined to provide details.

Despite the rhetoric, US officials say internal deliberations remain at an early stage. The administration has not yet entered a formal decision-making phase regarding direct military action.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly emphasized non-military measures as the current priority for responding to the unrest.

At the same time, Trump is said to be seriously considering military options in response to the ongoing riots. He has reportedly been briefed on several scenarios, including strikes targeting Iranian security forces and non-military sites in Tehran.

Officials caution that any such action could provoke retaliatory attacks against US personnel and diplomatic facilities across the region.

Trump has repeatedly threatened intervention in Iran, framing it as an effort to “save the protesters,” further heightening tensions as the situation continues to unfold.