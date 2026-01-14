Paris Conference Set To Support Lebanese Security Forces

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chaired a high-level diplomatic meeting on Wednesday at the Baabda Presidential Palace, bringing together senior regional and international officials to advance preparations for an international conference in support of Lebanon’s security institutions.

The meeting included Saudi Foreign Minister’s adviser Yazid bin Farhan, French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, and the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and France. Qatar’s Assistant Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, also attended.

Discussions focused on final arrangements for the international conference aimed at supporting the Lebanese Army and the Internal Security Forces.

Participants agreed that the conference will be held in Paris on March 5 and officially opened by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Attendees stressed the importance of intensifying diplomatic outreach to ensure the widest possible international participation, underlining a shared interest in strengthening Lebanon’s security institutions amid mounting political and security challenges.

Separately, Le Drian met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail in Beirut, in the presence of France’s ambassador to Lebanon.

The talks formed part of the broader diplomatic coordination surrounding the upcoming Paris conference.

The renewed diplomatic momentum comes as Lebanon prepares for the March security conference, while domestic political attention increasingly shifts toward parliamentary elections scheduled for May.