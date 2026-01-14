Al-Aqsa Mosque Storming Sparks Condemnations

By Staff, Agencies

Condemnations have poured in after "Israeli" settlers, led by Far-Right extremist Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday, performing provocative rituals and desecrating the holy site.

The Hamas movement condemned the incident as a “blatant assault” and a deliberate provocation, saying it reflects a systematic policy aimed at desecrating Islamic holy sites and imposing new facts on the ground to Judaize occupied al-Quds.

Hamas said the incursion underscores the extremist nature of the current "Israeli" government and its determination to pursue what it described as a “religious war” against al-Aqsa, taking advantage of weak regional and international responses to previous violations.

Hamas warned that al-Aqsa Mosque remains a “red line,” stressing that Palestinians will continue to defend it against attempts to impose a fait accompli by force.

The movement called on Palestinians in occupied al-Quds, the West Bank, and the 1948-occupied territories to mobilize and remain present at the mosque as part of popular resistance.

It also urged Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the international community, to take immediate action to stop ongoing violations against Palestinian land and holy sites.

Jordan also strongly condemned the storming of al-Aqsa. A spokesperson for the Jordanian Foreign Ministry described the incident as a flagrant violation of the legal and historical status quo at the Haram al-Sharif and a dangerous escalation.

He emphasized that “Israel” holds no sovereignty over occupied al-Quds or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.