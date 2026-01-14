US, Armenia Agree On TRIPP Transit Corridor Framework

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and Armenia have agreed on a formal implementation framework for the US–Armenia transit corridor, a strategic trade route announced during the White House Peace Summit in August.

The project, known as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), will connect mainland Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through southern Armenia.

The agreement was confirmed on Tuesday following talks in Washington between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, which focused on advancing the corridor and expanding bilateral cooperation.

The project is based on a joint declaration signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and US President Donald Trump at the August summit, with the stated aim of boosting regional trade and fostering long-term stability in the South Caucasus.

Under the framework, the TRIPP Development Company will be responsible for the design, construction, and management of the corridor.

The United States will hold a controlling stake, while Armenia will retain oversight through reserved decision-making powers.

The company will initially operate under a 49-year development rights agreement, with the US holding a 74% equity share and Armenia retaining 26%.

An extension of up to 50 additional years is envisaged, at which point Armenia’s share would rise to 49% through an equity grant.

Despite US operational control, Armenia will maintain full sovereignty over all project areas, including legal authority and enforcement in line with its domestic laws and international obligations.

Rubio said the corridor would open Armenia to expanded economic activity without undermining its sovereignty or territorial integrity, describing the arrangement as a potential global model for balancing economic integration with national independence.