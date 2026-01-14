Morocco Officially Exits Seven-Year Drought After Heavy Rains

By Staff, Agencies

Morocco’s seven-year drought has officially ended following heavy winter rainfall and snowfall, marking a major improvement in the country’s water situation, the government announced this week.

Speaking before the House of Representatives in Rabat on Monday, Minister of Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka said rainfall between September 1 and January 12 reached 108 millimeters, representing a 95% increase compared to the same period last year and 17% above the long-term seasonal average.

“With these levels, we can say that Morocco has officially exited the drought years,” Baraka stated.

The recent precipitation has significantly boosted dam reserves nationwide. The average dam-filling rate rose to around 46%, up from 31% in December, with total stored water reaching approximately 7.7 billion cubic meters.

Several major dams supplying urban areas and agricultural land have reached near-capacity levels, with fill rates ranging between 80% and 100%.

Baraka noted that the Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah dam is around 92% full, prompting controlled water releases to prevent overcapacity.

Snowfall also played a key role in replenishing water resources, with snow initially covering more than 55,000 square kilometers of mountainous regions.

Prior to the winter rains, Morocco’s water reserves had been severely depleted after consecutive years of below-average rainfall.

By late 2025, national dam levels had fallen to roughly one-third of total capacity, placing heavy pressure on households, agriculture, and water infrastructure amid prolonged drought conditions.