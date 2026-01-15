Trump Points Finger at Zelensky Over Peace Talk Delay

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has described Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as the primary barrier to a peace deal with Russia in an interview with Reuters at the Oval Office.

Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration that his attempts to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine over the past year have been unsuccessful, alternately blaming both Moscow and Kiev for the deadlock.

Asked who was stalling the negotiations, Trump replied simply: “Zelensky,” adding that Ukraine was less ready to make a deal than Russia.

Trump’s relationship with Zelensky—whom he once called “a dictator without elections”—has been strained since their White House clash last year. Trump said Sunday that Zelensky “has no cards” in talks with Russia, telling the New York Times his only leverage is “Donald Trump.”

Meanwhile, Moscow is open to further contacts with Trump and his senior envoys, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday. Moscow says it prefers a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict but will continue military action if its key goals are not met.

Last month, Trump said a peace deal was “95% ready,” referring to a leaked plan criticized by Kiev that would require territorial concessions, neutrality, and military limits, with key issues still unresolved.

Zelensky’s presidential term expired in May 2024. He refused to hold a new election, citing the conflict with Russia. Moscow subsequently declared him “illegitimate.”

Russian officials say Zelensky’s status poses a legal hurdle to a peace deal. This week, he moved to extend martial law and mobilization for 90 days, again delaying elections.