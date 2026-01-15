IRG Intelligence Details Successful Confrontation against US, “Israeli”-Backed Unrest Drive

By Staff, Agencies

The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has issued a comprehensive report outlining the organization’s successful confrontation against a United States- and “Israeli”-backed drive aimed at sowing unrest throughout the Islamic Republic.

The organization issued the report on Friday, detailing its countermeasures against the coordinated campaign seeking to create chaos and instability within the country.

According to the report, nearly 400000 public reports had been received detailing security breaches, suspicious activities, and potential terrorist threats. These reports, the organization said, were prioritized for investigation, resulting in follow-up actions and, in certain instances, arrests.

The organization further recounted preemptive identification of and confrontation against the field elements of rioters and their financial, arms, and intelligence supporters, who were linked to the intelligence agencies of the United States and the Zionist entity, in a southern Iranian city.

The report also cited destruction of teams associated with counterrevolutionary elements that had been tasked with triggering altercations on streets across nine provinces with intent to, what they had identified as, bringing the streets under their control.

Elsewhere, the organization reported arrest of the ringleader of a team associated with separatist ethnic groups, before planned execution of a “terrorist attack” on two military and law enforcement bases in border areas.

The report additionally cited identification of and prompt confrontation against 31 dissident elements, who had expressed their readiness to cooperate with the “Israeli” entity’s Mossad spy agency.

The organization, meanwhile, warned that, although popular and defensive efforts had thwarted the main objective of the adversaries’ plan to create chaos and disorder, the enemies were continuing to try to afflict the Islamic Republic with insecurity and unrest by creating consensus against the country across international forums, afflicting military and security costs on it, conducting widespread cognitive warfare, and continuing financial and intelligence support for the remaining terrorist elements.

It vowed that it would continue to enhance its intelligence capabilities in effectively and proactively confronting instigators and perpetrators of insecurity. “We will not spare any effort in confronting the enemy’s combat networks,” the organization asserted.

The organization, meanwhile, predicted that domestic and external security conditions faced by the United States and its allies might “evolve in a way that the results of their incendiary actions against the Islamic Republic will affect their own security environment.”

The report came after riotous elements began trying to hijack economic protests throughout Iran earlier in the month and derail them towards unrest.

For his part, Major General Mohammad Pakpour, chief commander of the IRG, issued a stern warning to both the US and the “Israeli” entity, emphasizing that any miscalculation on their part or on the part of their allies would be met with a decisive and crushing response from the Guards.

Pakpour referred to the riots caused by foreign-backed elements as the work of “Daesh-style mercenaries” under the direction of foreign parties, specifically Washington and “Tel Aviv”.

He identified US President Donald Trump and “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the primary architects behind the riots and ensuing bloodshed, stating that their actions against the Islamic Republic would be addressed at the appropriate time.