Shamkhani Warns Washington: Al Udeid Strike Proved Iran’s Will and Ability to Retaliate

By Staff, Agencies

A senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said Iran’s missile strike on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar last June stands as a clear message to President Donald Trump about Tehran’s readiness to respond to any act of aggression.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Admiral Ali Shamkhani said the US president, who frequently refers to what he described as an unsuccessful attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, should also recall the missile bombardment of the American Al Udeid base.

He said such a reminder would contribute to a more realistic assessment of Iran’s determination and operational capabilities.

Shamkhani, who was injured last year when his residence was targeted during “Israeli” strikes amid the 12-day aggression against Iran, stressed that Tehran’s response demonstrated both resolve and capacity.

His remarks followed reports in US media that some personnel stationed at Al Udeid had been advised to leave the base by Wednesday evening, amid fears that escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington could lead to military confrontation.

Iran carried out the missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in West Asia, in June after the United States attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in support of “Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic.

That escalation resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists. Located near Doha, Al Udeid serves as the forward headquarters of US Central Command and oversees American military operations across the region.

In recent days, Trump has again threatened military action as violent unrest, described by Iranian officials as foreign-backed, spread through several Iranian cities.

Millions of Iranians took part in nationwide marches on Monday to denounce the unrest, condemn the destruction of public and private property, and reaffirm support for the Islamic Republic. Order was largely restored following the demonstrations.

On Tuesday, however, Trump publicly encouraged rioters to seize state institutions, telling foreign-backed groups that “help is on its way.” Iranian officials have reiterated that any new US attack would prompt retaliatory strikes against American military bases across the region.