Poll: Most Americans Say Trump Went Too Far with Foreign Military Action

By Staff, Agencies

A solid majority of Americans say US President Donald Trump has gone too far in using military force overseas, according to two major polls released this week, pointing to rising public opposition to actions against Venezuela, Iran, and other countries.

The surveys, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and Quinnipiac University in early January, paint a picture of an American electorate increasingly wary of foreign entanglements, even as the administration pursues what it characterizes as national security imperatives.

AP-NORC found that 56% of Americans say Trump has gone too far in using military force, amid actions involving Venezuela, Greenland, and Iran. The opposition is led by Democrats and independents, while 71% of Republicans say his approach has been about right, with only a small minority wanting him to go further.

The Quinnipiac poll found that 70% of registered voters oppose US military involvement in Iran, compared with 18% who support it. Opposition spans party lines, with 79% of Democrats, 80% of independents, and even 53% of Republicans saying the US should stay out militarily.

The poll found 70% of voters say Trump should seek congressional approval for military action, which he bypassed in Venezuela, prompting five Republican senators to join Democrats in pushing legislation to require it.

Trump lashed out on Truth Social at Republicans backing military oversight, calling them "ashamed" and saying their vote undermines national security, as polls show growing public desire to scale back US global involvement—AP-NORC finds 45% now favor a “less active role,” up from 33% last September.

Nearly half of Americans favor reduced global involvement, while only about one-third say the current level is appropriate. Just two in ten US adults want greater involvement in world affairs, including only one in ten Republicans.

Half of Democrats and independents now favor a reduced US role abroad, while 64% of Republicans say the current role is “about right,” up from 55%, showing alignment with Trump despite his isolationist rhetoric.

Trump’s push for US control of Greenland, framed as vital for national security and NATO, faces strong public rejection: 86% oppose military takeover, and 55% oppose even buying it, according to Quinnipiac.

The AP-NORC [1,203 adults] and Quinnipiac [1,133 voters] polls, both conducted Jan. 8–12, show 61% disapproval of Trump’s foreign policy, closely matching his steady overall job approval in his second term.