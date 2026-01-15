US Senate Blocks Bid to Curb Trump’s War Powers as Republicans Fall in Line

By Staff, Agencies

The US Senate has rejected a resolution intended to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to launch further military action against Venezuela, after Republican lawmakers closed ranks behind him under direct political pressure.

The measure, introduced in response to a recent US operation that resulted in the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, ended in a 50–50 tie on Wednesday. Vice President JD Vance cast the deciding vote to dismiss the resolution, effectively killing the effort.

The vote underscored Trump’s continued grip on the Republican Party, while also revealing growing discomfort within Congress over his increasingly forceful foreign policy. The resolution’s collapse followed days of lobbying by Trump, including personal calls to GOP senators and public attacks on dissenters.

At a Michigan rally on the eve of the vote, Trump lashed out at Republicans who backed the measure, describing the operation against Venezuela as a major success and branding Senator Rand Paul a “stone cold loser.” He also derided Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins as “disasters.” Despite the pressure, all three maintained their support for the resolution.

Although the legislation was unlikely to become law without Trump’s approval, it was widely seen as a test of whether Republican lawmakers were willing to reassert congressional oversight over war powers amid expanding US military activity overseas.

Two Republican senators, Josh Hawley and Todd Young, reversed their earlier support after speaking with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Hawley said Trump warned the resolution would severely restrict his freedom of action, while Rubio assured him that no ground troops would be deployed and that constitutional processes would be followed if military force became necessary.

Young cited similar assurances, pointing to commitments from Rubio to testify publicly before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He also released a letter in which Rubio said the administration would seek congressional authorization for major military action in Venezuela, “circumstances permitting.”

The Trump administration also published a heavily redacted, 22-page “Justice Department” memo outlining the legal rationale for the operation against Maduro. The document stated that there are no plans for expanded or sustained military engagement in Venezuela and no contingency for a campaign that would amount to a constitutional war.

Trump’s administration has offered shifting explanations for the operation, initially invoking counter-narcotics efforts and labeling certain drug cartels as terrorist organizations to justify expanded war powers. More recently, the mission has been framed as a law enforcement operation aimed at extraditing Maduro to face US charges dating back to 2020.

Senator Rand Paul accused the administration of changing its narrative, saying the rationale moved from counter-narcotics to broader geopolitical and economic motives, including Venezuela’s oil resources.

Concerns over Trump’s foreign policy have extended beyond Venezuela. Lawmakers from both parties have voiced alarm over his threats of military action against Greenland and his public encouragement of unrest in Iran. Denmark has expressed frustration over US rhetoric regarding Greenland, saying key disagreements remain unresolved.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the vote’s outcome, warning it could pave the way for another prolonged conflict. Public skepticism appears to be growing as well, with a recent AP-NORC poll showing that more than half of Americans believe Trump has gone too far in deploying military force abroad.

Republican leaders defended the move to dismiss the resolution, arguing that US forces are not currently engaged in active combat in Venezuela. Senate Majority Leader John Thune accused Democrats of fueling “anti-Trump hysteria” and dismissed the legislation as unnecessary.

Senator Tim Kaine, a leading proponent of war powers legislation, condemned the decision to shut down debate, arguing that if the administration’s legal justification were sound, it should withstand public and congressional scrutiny. He vowed to continue advancing efforts to restrict unauthorized military action, including related measures in the House that could come to a vote in the coming days.