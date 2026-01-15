Yemen’s Ansarullah Ties US, ’Israel’ To Iran Unrest, Citing Tehran’s Defiance

By Staff, Agencies

Mohammed al-Farah, a member of the Political Bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement, highlighted the United States and "Israel" as driving forces behind recent unrest in Iran, emphasizing that Tehran’s resistance to Western powers and support for Palestine has made it a target of foreign-instigated aggression.

Al-Farah stressed that due to its resilience in the face of US colonialism, the Zionist entity’s atrocities and support for oppressed nations, above all Palestinians, Iran has been targeted," adding that rioters were armed by Washington and "Tel Aviv" and warning, "Iran is now the cornerstone and a major playmaker in the Muslim world."

The senior Ansarullah official further noted that the recent unrest in Iran serves as a prelude to a serious and far-reaching conflict – an existential battle whose fallout has already affected even those regimes that have chosen reconciliation with or capitulation to the US.

The unrest began as peaceful protests in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over currency fluctuations and rising inflation—driven largely by unlawful US and European sanctions—and remained nonviolent for a week while officials met with protesters. On January 8, however, foreign-backed rioters turned the protests violent, attacking shops, banks, mosques, and killing security personnel.

Authorities say foreign-backed terrorist groups armed rioters and deliberately targeted civilians and security forces, holding "Israel" and the US directly responsible for the resulting deaths.

While officials urge citizens to avoid the violence, the judiciary has declared “no leniency” for those involved, though exact casualty numbers remain unknown.