Minneapolis Immigration Sweep Turns Deadly

By Staff, Agencies

Tensions in Minneapolis spiked again after a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] officer shot an immigrant in the leg during a North Minneapolis enforcement action—just days after another federal agent killed Renee Nicole Good.

Around 7 pm local time, hundreds of protesters confronted federal agents at the scene, who had cordoned off the area and used smoke and crowd-control measures.

After an ICE officer shot an immigrant in the leg in north Minneapolis, crowds clashed with federal agents and local officials urged calm — with Police Chief Brian O’Hara saying demonstrators were "engaging in unlawful behavior," and Mayor Jacob Frey blasting ICE’s conduct as "disgusting and intolerable" while urging people to go home.

Legal and aid groups say a pregnant woman may have lacked medical help during the raid; O’Hara confirmed responders got a call from a woman in the basement having an "anxiety attack."

The city later confirmed a man was shot and taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries, the latest flashpoint in Minneapolis as officials and residents continue to grapple with fallout from the killing of Renee Nicole Good by a US ICE agent last week.

The Department of Homeland Security [DHS] did not immediately respond to The Guardian’s request for comment, but posted on X that officers were conducting a targeted stop of "an illegal alien from Venezuela," claiming the individual resisted and attacked agents, and that the officer fired "a defensive shot to defend his life."

Those claims haven’t been independently verified, and last week DHS’s account of Good’s killing was undermined by video showing her driving away when she was shot.

About 3,000 immigration officers are active in Minnesota in DHS’s largest-ever operation, disrupting daily life as community groups provide aid, monitor arrests, and assist families.

Nationwide protests over immigration enforcement have met federal crowd-control tactics in Minneapolis, and Gov. Walz urged residents to document alleged agent misconduct.

Protests have erupted across the United States, criticizing the administration’s immigration enforcement practices. In response, federal officers have used aggressive crowd control tactics, including teargas, pepper balls, and stun grenades.